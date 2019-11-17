Kenyan civil servants convicted of graft face ban from public office

Johannesburg – Kenyan government officers found guilty of corruption will be banned from public office should a proposed amendment to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (Aceca) become law.

The amendment, proposed by Moiben MP Silas Tiren, is currently before the National Assembly and is aimed at holding those individuals found responsible for the misappropriation of public funds liable for their actions, the Daily Nation reported.

The Aceca Bill, 2019, targets managers, chief executive officers and directors of public institutions and has already undergone its first reading in the National Assembly.

Those convicted of corruption will be disqualified from seeking political seats or appointment into public offices for 10-years immediately after they are convicted.

Should the bill be passed it will boost the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in fighting rampant corruption within the public service.

African News Agency (ANA)