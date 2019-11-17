JUST IN: Govt to recruit 5 000 teachers

Paidamoyo ChipunzabSenior Reporter

At least 5 000 teachers will be recruited in 2020 following concurrency from Treasury, Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela has said.

In a statement, Mrs Thabela said recruitment will be done in two batches. She said the Ministry will soon start registration of all unemployed but qualified teachers to fill in the vacant positions.

“The Government approved and authorised the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to recruit 5 000 teachers in 2020. These teachers shall be recruited in two batches. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will be carrying out a registration exercise for prospective teachers who will possibly fill in vacancies for the 2020 financial year,” said Mrs Thabela.

She said all interested unemployed and qualified teachers should approach nearest district education offices for registration starting tomorrow. For the registration process, Mrs Thabela said the teachers are expected to bring original teacher qualification certificates, birth certificates and identity documents.

She said prospective teachers already registered should approach the same district offices to check if their names are still appearing on the database.