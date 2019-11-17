JUST IN: President leaves for Dubai

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa left Harare for Dubai this morning where he will attend the Global Business Forum on Africa 2019.

The GBF Africa, which runs from tomorrow to Tuesday in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, encourages international revenue flows into Africa by engaging leading decision makers on the global investment scene.

President Mnangagwa was accompanied by several captains of industry and some senior Government officials.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Harare Province Cde Oliver Chidawu, Minister of State Security Cde Owen Ncube, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana and service chiefs, among others.