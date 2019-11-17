Provincial chiefs remove Chief Ndiweni

Sunday News Reporter

The Provincial Chiefs Council in Matabeleland North has reportedly removed Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni from his post.

Chief Ndiweni, from Ntabazinduna, also has a pending court case after his brother based in the UK challenged his ascendancy to the throne.

Chief Ndiweni is not the first born in the family and he is said to have received backing from his mother to take the crown, something that did not go down well with other family members resulting in the court challenge about five years ago.

The Mat North chiefs deliberated on his status in a meeting on Saturday and resolved to recommend to the national chiefs council that he be removed as he was not the rightful heir to the throne.

“His appointment has always been controversial and so was his installation. His family is divided on the issue but as per tradition he is not a chief because he is not the first born and his elder brother is still alive and he went to court to fight for the throne,” a source said.

Chief Ndiweni has of late been caught in the eye of a storm after dabbling in politics and was also arrested for destroying a villager’s property. He was convicted and later appealed against the conviction and sentence.