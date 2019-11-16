Tenax eye Premiership

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

MUTARE correctional services outfit Tenax have set one foot in the Castle Lager Premiership after extending their lead at the top of the Zifa eastern Region Division One League.

With one round of league matches to go before the curtain comes down on the 2019 season, Chauya Chikara, as Tenax are fondly referred to by their supporters, widened the gap between them and second placed Buffaloes to three points.

And now for Tenax to lose this Premiership promotion race, Buffaloes need to beat Greenfuels at least 11-0 in next weekends’ final round of league matches hoping that Tenax loses to Ruwa without scoring a goal.

Coming into the season’s penultimate round of league fixtures today, the ZPS team was leading the log table courtesy of a solitary point ahead of Buffaloes.

Tenax beat Grayham 2-0 at Mutare Boys High grounds while Buffaloes were held to a one all stalemate by stubborn Chiredzi Stars at Chishamiso Stadium in Chiredzi today.

Tenax chairman Stefani Masina said they will not be complacent going into the last match against Ruwa Unied away in Ruwa.

“We will remain focused. We just want to win it by ourselves and that means aiking for three points in the final match of the season. We have come a long way and we just want to finish it off next weekend. We are very confident we will deliver,” he said.