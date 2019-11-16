Mnangagwa opens Mahusekwa hospital, Mash East

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Saturday officially opened the newly constructed state-of-art Mahusekwa District Hospital in Mashonaland East Province.

The new hospital will largely cater for the Mahusekwa and Chihota area and is expected to ease pressure on Marondera and Chitungwiza Provincial Hospitals.

The facility also known as the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Hospital was built under a Chinese aid project to help Zimbabwe provide quality health services in the countryside, where 70% of the population resides. Infrastructure at the District Hospital includes a number of services found in major referral hospitals including dental, pediatrics, theatre, radiology & physiotherapy, mortuary, maternity wing. This is the first government hospital with a chapel alongside its mortuary.

After unveiling the plaque to mark the opening, the President toured the new facility.

President Mnangagwa said the Chinese built facility bears testimony of a win-win relationship between Zimbabwe and the Asian economic giant.

“This marks the upgrading of Zimbabwe’s relations with China to a comprehensive strategic relationship. I am happy with the warm welcome thank you for showing such love and thank you for coming out in your numbers. I toured the hospital and I was impressed by the facility. The doctors told me that they want to maintain the standards. During my tour I was impressed by the state of the art facilities including the mortuary. The hospital becomes the first in the country to have a chapel,” said His Excellency.

President Mnangagwa also highlighted that China has always been very supportive of Zimbabwe since the days of the liberation struggle, adding that his government is pursuing an engagement and re-engagement policy with progressive nations.

“We are pursuing our engagement and re-engagement policy and some countries have welcomed us. The US is being indifferent to our efforts. We got our land and the land reform is irrevocable but we must be productive on the land so that we don’t keep begging from other countries,” he said.