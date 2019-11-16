Outspoken Chief Ndiweni removed from chieftainship

Information coming from Matabeleland North indicate that Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni of Nhlambabaloyi has been removed as Chief by the Matabeleland North Provincial Chief’s Council.

Reports that were obtained by this reporter indicate that Chief Ndiweni was removed because his appointment was not in accordance with the Traditional Leaders Act because he was not the first born in the family.

The motion was said to be moved by a Chief from Binga.

After much discussion the motion sailed through the council.

The decision has been sent to the National Chief’s Council for it to be adopted at national level.

The Traditional leaders Act says the President shall appoint chiefs to preside over communities inhabiting Communal Land and resettlement areas.

(2) In appointing a chief in terms of subsection (1), the President—

(a) shall give due consideration to—

(i) the prevailing customary principles of succession, if any, applicable to

the community over which the chief is to preside;

After the death of the paramount Chief Khayisa Ndiweni his eldest son Joram Khayisa filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court in Bulawayo 5 years ago seeking to block his brother Nhlanhla Felix, from being installed as substantive chief.

In the application Bulawayo lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa formerly of Cheda and Partners Legal Practitioners, Umguza District Administrator Ennety Sithole, Nhlanhla Ndiweni and the former Minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing Dr Ignatius Chombo were cited as the first, second and third respondents.

Thambo Joram, who is based in the United Kingdom, was seeking an order stopping the installation pending determination by the courts on who should be substantive chief Ndiweni.

Commenting on the matter Ibhetshu likaZulu Secretary General Mbuso Fuzwayo said, “It is very unfortunate that chiefs are allowing themselves to be abused by politicians especially ZANU PF. Chief Ndiweni was becoming a thorn in the flesh of the oppressive regime. His independence and political tolerance to divergent views was threatening the oppressive regime n was going to liberate other chiefs.”