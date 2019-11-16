Bushiri suspends church services indefinitely as he remains barred from Botswana entry

Shepherd Bushiri

Enlightened Christian Gathering leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has instructed his Botswana churches to suspend church gatherings pending re registration of the church in the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued by ECG spokespersons Ephraim Nyondo, Maynard Manyowa and Terrance Baloyi the church said, “The indefinite suspension of services is to allow the finalisation of the re-registrative process to satisfy every compliance expectation.”

The church has urged congregants to visit South Africa for services.

Bushiri is expected to travel to Botswana to relaunch the church.