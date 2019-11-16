Mnangagwa sings Sekeramayi praises as he headhunts for new VP in Mashonaland

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Defence Minister Sidney Sekeramayi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has heaped rare praise on former cabinet Minister Sydney Sekeramayi saying he comes a long way with the once powerful politician.

He was speaking in Mahusekwa in Mashonalanda East where senior party leaders led by Sekeramayi were in attendance.

Speaking on Saturday Mnanagwga said, “Their journey together started in Lusaka, then Mozambique and in government. He said the last time he was in Mahusekwa was when Dr Sekeramayi brought him to the villages when they were both much younger and today they stand together.”

In 2017 Mnangagwa side-lined the former defence minister when he left him out of the cabinet when he took over power from the late Robert Mugabe.

Sekeramayi’s name was thrown into the then ZANU PF succession fight by exile Professor Jonathan Moyo

Moyo had made stark comparisons between Mnangagwa and Sekeramayi, arguing the latter was more senior and more suited to be successor to Mugabe.

Said Moyo then, “The notion peddled by the so-called Team Lacoste that its leader (Mnangagwa) is the only one who is above or senior to everyone else below President Mugabe is false and that falsehood should stop. There are others that are senior to the leader of the so-called Team Lacoste.

“One of them, by way of an important example, is Dr Sydney Sekeramayi whose loyalty to President Mugabe, the party and country; whose liberation credentials, experience, consensus-style of leadership, stature, commitment to the nationalist project and humility have no match.”

Before he died President Mugabe announced that he wanted to handover power to Sekeramayi.

