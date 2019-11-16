City plunged into darkness as storm uproots electricity poles

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

Some parts of Mutare’s Dangamvura high-density suburb were plunged into darkness yesterday night after a violent thunderstorm uprotted electricity poles and blew off rooftops.

Residents were this morning still counting their loses.

Church buildings were the hardest hit as the violent winds pounded heavily on high rising isolated structures.

Heavy rains damaged already exposed feeder roads in the suburb leaving behind gullies.

In the resultant mess thieves looted the blown off roofing materials, particularly iron sheets.