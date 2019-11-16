Club Hashtag hosts Sports Modelling show

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CLUB Hashtag, in collaboration with Body Works Gym is on Saturday hosting the Mr and Miss Sports Model on Saturday.

Mr and Miss Sports Model is a show which is meant to showcase Bulawayo’s top sports models.

Club Hashtag events and marketing manager Michael Keogh events and marketing, who is popularly known in entertainment circles as Obama said: “This will be a unique show very different from other modelling shows. The aim is to promote sports models seeing that they are not really appreciated in the modelling scene. The show is for male and female participants so we expect a good turnout. Body Works Gym who are sponsoring the prizes are also providing most of the participants.”

Prizes include sports hampers, clothes, trophies, medals, beverages and money. Registration, which is free is being done at Body Works Gym Parkade Centre and Belmont. Athletes interested in taking part in the show have until the start of the proceedings to enter the contest.

Nathan Greenland, the Body Works Gym director said six men and seven women have so far registered to take part in the show.

Some of those who have registered to take part are up and coming female bod