WATCH: Inside Springbok Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira’s modern home

While his rugby career is impressive, many of his fans are still talking about his beautiful luxury home.

Last year ‘Top Billing’ featured Beast Mtawarira’s modern luxury home located in KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast.

The home boasts exquisite finishes, magnificent views, and an opulent fire pit.

One of the most important spaces for Mtawarira was the luxury fire pit. The fire and comfortable seating creates a cosy ambiance and sets the scene for many gatherings with family and friends.

“The luxury fire pit was top of my list. I wanted it for special moments with family and friends that come over,” said Mtawarira.

The house took two years to build, and is a combination of natural and contemporary.

His wife, Kuziva said the design was inspired by opens spaces that captured their personalities best.

“My husband travels and spend his time on the road. We wanted to create space that will be his comfort and allow him to rest, said Kuziva.

“We thought that the earthy tone, greens, mustard and the blues would complement the nature that is around us.”

Anyone who is a die-hard rugby follower, would love to walk through the Beast”s accolade room – with medals, signed T-shirts and caps to make any rugby follow green with envy.