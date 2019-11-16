Sweswe targets Bosso run

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC PLATINUM gaffer Lizwe Sweswe has vowed to stop Highlanders’ unbeaten streak when the two teams meet at Mandava Stadium tomorrow as he targets top spot on the Castle Lager Premier League log.

The champions are aiming for their third straight league title and face a tough hurdle when they take on a Bosso side that has not lost in its last 10 league matches.

Highlanders last lost a league match in August against Triangle but they drew six other matches.

Bosso have been a different side since Dutchman Pieter de Jongh took over in September.

But Sweswe sees an opportunity for his side to continue exerting pressure on their title rivals Caps United and Chicken Inn and he is not reading much into Highlanders’ impressive numbers.

The miners approach this blockbuster clash in high spirits, having triumphed in their previous encounter against Manica Diamonds on Wednesday while also riding on the fact that Mandava stadium has not been a favourable hunting ground for Highlanders in recent times.

Bosso will hope to bounce back to winning ways after settling for a share of spoils with Ngezi Platinum during a mid-week fixture played at Barbourfields stadium.

“The mid-week result goes a long way in motivating us for this very important match against Highlanders,” said Sweswe.

“They (Highlanders) have been doing good and their statistics for the last matches are impressive but we are not going to read much into that.

“Our main goal is to collect three points at the end of the day because dropping points at this stage of the season would put all our objectives in jeopardy.”

Former Highlanders skipper Rahman Kutsanzira will be looking to inflict pain on his former paymasters, and from the other end former FC Platinum midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku returns to Zvishavane for the first time since he left the club.