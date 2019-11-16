Harare councillor Masunda dies

By Staff Reporter

HARARE ward 44 councillor Renias Masunda has died.

Masunda died at a local hospital in the capital yesterday after a long illness.

Confirming the death, Harare MDC provincial chairman Wellington Chikombo said the party had lost one of its dedicated cadres who has been in the struggle since the formation of the opposition party in 1999.

“We have lost as Harare province and the MDC family. We have lost a vanguard of the struggle. He was a member of the party since its formation in 1999. He was councillor from 2008 to date,” Chikombo said.

“He came up with various programmes in his ward. He ran the Masunda Foundation, where he was doing philanthropic work. He had a burial society and as you can see, he was a hard worker and not a spectator.”

Other councillors described Masunda as a dedicated city father who had endeared himself to his ward, which he represented since 2008.

Masunda’s ward covered Kuwadzana and Kuwadzana Extension, where he was known for his philanthropic work.