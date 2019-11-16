Antipas in two pronged chase

BY FORTUNE MBELE

COACH Joey Antipas is caught up in one of the busiest schedules of his career as he juggles between his duties with the Warriors in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers and his club Chicken Inn, who are eyeing the 2019 league title.

Soon after the Warriors’ Group H Afcon qualifier against Botswana’s Zebras at the National Sports

Stadium yesterday evening, Antipas is expected to be in Bulawayo today to preside over the GameCocks as they take on relegation-threatened Hwange at Luveve Stadium.

After the Chicken Inn game, he returns to Harare to rejoin the Warriors before they leave for Zambia where they clash with the hosts in another Group H Afcon qualifier at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara yesterday confirmed Antipas will be at Luveve this afternoon.

The GameCocks cannot afford not to have their coach as the race for the league title gathers momentum with four games to go, continuing their tussle with Caps United and FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn beat Mushowani Stars at Trojan Mine on Wednesday to take the top spot before Caps

United reclaimed pole position on Thursday after beating ZPC Kariba who are out of the title race on 45 points, nine points behind the Green Machine who rule the roost on 54 points ahead of their match against Yadah tomorrow.

Chicken Inn and reigning champions FC Platinum are both two points behind Caps United with the GameCocks on the second spot by a superior goal difference as the Zvishvane-based side host on-the-roll Highlanders at Mandava tomorrow.

After beating Triangle at Luveve Stadium last Saturday, Antipas was on the road to Harare on Monday to prepare the Warriors for the Zebras’ tie and on Wednesday he was at Trojan Mine for Mushowani Stars game.

Meanwhile, Hwange, hard-pressed for an outright win against Chicken Inn as they seek to remain in the top league, return to Luveve where they played a goalless draw with Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

They are on position 16 with 32 points, at par with Herentals who lead them by a goal difference and host Mushowani Stars at the National Sports Stadium today.

Mushowani anchor the log-standings with 30 points.

Fixtures

Today: TelOne v Triangle (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Hwange (Luveve), Herentals v Mushowani (NSS), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Chapungu (Baobab), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava)

Tomorrow: Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo Chiefs (Vengere), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (Rufaro), Yadah v Caps United (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga)