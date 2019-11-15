Mtsambiwa steps down

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Ladies Golf Union outgoing president Caroline Mtsambiwa has wished well the incoming executive which will be selected this afternoon at their annual meeting at Royal Harare.

Mtsambiwa will not seek re-election after serving her two-year term and said she is happy for her achievements.

“I am happy to be leaving the post. We managed to move mountains with my executive and we hope to see the sport going forward. After I took over from Ionka Bekker, we managed to continue well and succeeded.

“As a union, we managed to bring on board young golfers who went on to do well internationally and we are proud. We managed to win the well-run association award,” she said.

Under the leadership of Mtsambiwa, Zimbabwe women’s golf enjoyed a successful period on the course as local female golfers reclaimed the country’s status as a rising force on the continent after posting tremendous results in high profile competitions such as the All-Africa Challenge Trophy, the A& B Triangular Ladies golf tournament.

Two months ago, Zimbabwe won their second successive title in the biannual Gilberson and Page Trophy golf tournament hosted by Kenya two maintain their dominance, having ended a 14-year wait to win the coveted title in 2017.

Her tenure also coincided with the rise of junior players such as Danielle Bekker, Margret Nyamukondiwa and Emily Jones in a breakaway from the past when veteran players used to represent the country in regional competitions