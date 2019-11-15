JUST IN: Gvt, doctors meet

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Government this afternoon met with doctors to map a way forward on ending the ongoing mass job action.

Present were representatives of the junior, senior and specialist doctors awaiting licensure. Although no agreement has been reached as yet, it is understood that the doctors presented their minimum conditions for them to return to work, which Health and and Child Care Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo is expected to forward to relevant authorities, after which a joint statement is expected to be released by the Ministry.

Sources close to the negotiations said the Minister is likely to release the statement tonight.