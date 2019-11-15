JUST IN: PAC meeting called off

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee hearing into Command Agriculture and Sakunda was aborted this morning after Zanu-PF legislators asked Mr Tendai Biti to recuse himself from chairing the committee following the MDC Alliance’s refusal to recognise President Mnangagwa.

The Zanu-PF MPs took the position following the continued boycott of President Mnangagwa by MDC Alliance legislators whenever he attends parliament.

The call for Mr Biti’s recusal was made by Chegutu West legislator Cde Dexter Nduna and was supported by other Zanu-PF legislators prompting the adjournment of the meeting.