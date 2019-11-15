JUST IN: Govt applauds Chinese Defence Forces

Nesia Mhaka and Wellington Dengu

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has applauded the People’s Liberation Army of China Training Team (PLAC) for its contribution to the training of the country’s defence forces.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks during the graduation ceremony of 101 officers from Junior Staff Course number 72 at the Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare today.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said ZDF has benefited experience and professional knowledge about peace and security from the PLAC.

“Over the years our officers have tapped and benefitted from the vast experience and professional knowledge of the PLAC. We have no doubt that the bilateral defence and security cooperation between Zimbabwe and China will remain underpinned by the strong historical ties between our two sister countries,” she said.