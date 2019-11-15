LATEST: It will be a difficult game: De Jongh

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS coach, Hendrik Pieter De Jongh believes FC Platinum will present them with a difficult task when they clash in tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Mandava despite having rose rough shod on the defending champions during three weeks ago.

Boss clobbered Platinum 3-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals at Barbourfields three weeks ago but De Jongh is of the view tomorrow clash will be different and the title chasing Platinum will be at their best.

“They are playing at home and they are fighting for the title so they will not make it easy for us. I’m sure they would have seen the mistakes they made during the Chibuku game and it will be a difficult game.

“But we going out for nothing but a positive result and for us that means a win or a draw and we know it won’t come easy,” he said during a press conference held at the club’s offices today.

Highlanders will be hoping to cement their precarious position in the top eight while on the other hand FC Platinum are eager to defend their league title and are aware that any slip up could give a huge advantage to their rivals with only four games to go.

FC Platinum are two points behind log leaders Caps going into this weekend’s games and they need nothing more than three points to keep their title hopes alive.

Bosso, who De Jongh said are targeting a top eight finish, sit on eighth position with 41 points.