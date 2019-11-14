Hilbright conducts Sabbath service in Ngangu, Chimanimani

Morris Mtisi Post Correspondent

To mark the annual day of the less privileged, and do so in a spirit of faith and learning, Hilbright Science College in Mutare chose Ngangu, in Cyclone devastated Chimanimani to enjoy the blessings of Sabbath Day.

The Science College that is Adventist in its traditions and beliefs celebrates one day in year to help and be with a chosen less privileged community.

Speaking at the Sabbath Service marking the day at Ngangu last Saturday, Pastor Henry Mlauzi, the Science College chaplain, said no place would have been more appropriate than the epicentre of Cyclone Idai in March this year.

“We should have been here earlier. But it is never too late to do something good,” said the youthful Adventist chaplain. “We wanted our learners to see for themselves and learn to share grief with humanity during these early stages of their growth. It is wonderful that we are here finally and the students are going to share the word of God as they lead the Sabbath service in this place,” Pastor Mlauzi said.

The students and the pastor intermittently traded words of comfort and encouragement to slightly over one hundred-strong audience, mainly Adventist.

The owner and executive director of Hilbright — one Pardon Mugari —stuck to one word of trusting in God.

“I am pleasantly shocked you still come to church and trust in God. When tragedies like the one that befell you here in Chimanimani, especially this place called Ngangu strike, the natural reaction is to blame God and turn away from Him. I am awestruck that you still believe in God. There is no other way to go except to God. He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end of everything. Everything else we see is fake and temporary. This world is not our home — we are visitors on our way to the ultimate home,” the owner and executive director of Hilbright Science College said.

He revealed to The Manica Post that there are 189 former Hilbright learners studying various aspects of advanced science in China alone. “We assist our science students to get scholarships to do advanced studies oversees. In China alone we have 189 students over and above those in Europe, the Americas and Great Britain.”

The Sabbath lesson team led by Hilbright chaplain, Pastor Mlauzi and a few students emphasised the word of waking up from the slumber of hopelessness and moving on. “The losses were painful; the tragedy of Cyclone Idai shattering, but life must go on. Stand up, pick up the pieces and move on. God will not pick up the axe for us. He will enable us to pick it up ourselves,” he accentuated. “God is an enabler — He does not do work for lazy people.

Concluding the Sabbath service the Ngangu Seventh Day Adventist local priest, Pastor Christopher Muteweri, marvelled at the spirit of the Hilbright young learners. “They have raised RTGS $140 for the church and donated skin ointment and second hand clothing to the needy in Ngangu. This is the result of the teachings of a school that inspires students to be kind-hearted and philanthropic. Education must teach to be helpful and generous towards the less privileged. Exactly what Hilbright is doing! The college does not focus on academic excellence alone, but living for other people, especially the poor, the hungry and suffering. Jesus lived that life by example. We are proud Mr Mugari, the owner and director of the college, and Mr Beau Machingambi, the college principal, epitomise that concept of life and allow learners, both boys and girls to grow in that love and usefulness,” said Pastor Muteweri.

Responding to the story Cyclone Idai imprinted on the hearts of the survivors and the scars left on the landscape of Ngangu, the Hilbright Science Group of Colleges director and proprietor, Mr Mugari, said he was going away to mobilise more relief aid for the people of Ngangu.

“I go away educated about the needs of the people. I came. I saw. I go back numbed by what Cyclone Idai did, but happy that our God tells us we can do more for His people, especially those who fellowship with us at this Seventh Adventist Church. Indeed Jesus is coming back . . . and the signs of his advent are unmistakable. We must all be found ready and together in His everlasting name.”

While some youths, especially students continue to stab the hearts of their communities and their parents by untold immoral behaviour in and at schools . . . being caught in classrooms doing the Jezebel sin . . . during examinations, Hilbright boys and girls, pray for themselves and their peers, especially the less privileged. While some are found on the wrong side of moral rearmament, Hilbright boys and girls conduct a Sabbath service and give what they have to the needy. What more can a school do?

When students misbehave and openly choose to be sinful, we will sadly write about it. But when they choose to do well and shame the devil, we will write about them with joy and pride.

Well done Hilbright Science College! Well done God’s servant, Mr Mugari, the chosen shepherd of God’s children, Mr Machingambi, the college chaplain Pastor Henry Mlauzi and their entire team of dedicated staff!

Well done parents and students! We wish you more wisdom to nurture these students who are candidates not only for the Cambridge or Zimsec examinations, but indeed candidates for Heaven!