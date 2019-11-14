Red tape delays new homes for Cyclone Idai victims

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

BUREAUCRACY has delayed the construction of houses meant for survivors of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani by Econet as the telecomunications firm is yet to formally receive the land, as well as the necessary waiver on compliance issues.

As the delays continue, survivors of Cyclone Idai are now into panic mode with the rainy season upon the country, while they are still living in makeshift tents that were erected soon after the disaster.

Statistics show that there are 170 households in camps — Arboretum, Nyamatanda and Garikai.

The delay in facilitating Econet to start construction works came to light during a recent land handover ceremony that was held at The Flats Farm in Bumba Village in Chimanimani where Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde July Moyo was the guest of honour.

Before construction work can begin, there is need for formal transfer of land from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works and then to the developer through the local authority.

There is also need for a Government waiver on certain compliance regulatory statues such as the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) two percent levy on the land developer.

Cyclone Idai struck on March 15 and 16 this year leaving Chimanimani and Chipinge being the worst affected and since then Econet, through its corporate social responsibility arm Higher Life Foundation, has been ready to move in and construct 500 houses to ease accommodation challenges of survivors who were left homeless.

Survivors have since expressed desperation as they fear further loss of lives and property when the rains start pounding the area. In a recent interview, Mr Micca Mukahlera, who lives at Aboratum Camp where he shares his two-roomed tent with his wife and four children said: “The district administrator’s office told us recently that we were going to be relocated to Greenmount or Nhedziwa. Our worry is that no developments are happening at those sites, as we speak. We were just told that we are going to be allocated stands there but no dates were given.

“We were told that they intend to give us wooden boards to reinforce our tents when it rains. The boards would be erected on the sides of the tents. We are not sure yet if the boards are already available as no one has come back to us with an update.

“There are also no timelines. We plead with Government to urgently build us houses,” added Mr Mukahlera.

Econet regional manager for Manicaland Mr Parshon Muranganwa recently said they have been waiting for the mandatory documentation in order for them to start construction.

“Yes, we witnessed the handover of land from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement to the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing but we are now waiting for the formal communication for us to move in.

“My office cannot start processing funds for construction without proper documentation of the land transfer. We were also waiting for the waiver of EMA levies. Now that this seems to have been addressed we hope we will get the requisite documents in time and then start the construction work,” he continued.

A verbal confirmation of transfer of the required land was done during the land handover ceremony in Bumba while formal documentation is now under- way.

In an interview on the sidelines of the recent land handover ceremony, Cde Moyo said he would present the EMA waiver issue to Cabinet at the next sitting.

“I will be presenting the EMA waiver issue in the next Cabinet sitting. That should not be a challenge at all. As far as we are concerned, things should be moving on and anytime from now the construction works will be starting,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the affected households living in tents would go through the rainy season without alternative accommodation.

“It is a fact that the rainy season is upon us and obviously they have to wait a little longer before we get alternative accommodation for them. The tents were erected in such a way that they will be able to provide cover even during the rainy season,” said Minister Moyo.

Econet is set to construct 500 houses at The Flats Farm in Bumba Village near Nhedziwa Business Centre for survivors of Cyclone Idai.

Chimanimani District Development Officer (DDO) Mr John Misi told The Manica Post in July that each family was set to get a standard three-bedroomed house that is electrified.

He said the company was mainly targeting those who lived in the remote parts of Chimanimani district and lost their houses during the severe cyclonic storm.

“Econet are targeting 5 000 houses for rehabilitation in the entire district. At the same time, there is a separate project wherein the same company (Econet) will build 500 houses for people whose houses were destroyed in rural communities here.

“The area where the houses will be built has already been identified. I cannot give timeframes on construction work but I can tell you that work has already started in terms of mobilising resources and soon construction work will start,” said Mr Misi in July.