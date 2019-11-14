ED injects young blood in Govt

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

YOUTHFUL Mutare businessman and Hwedza South legislator Cde Tinoda Machakaire is among the youthful faces injected into Government by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week.

President Mnangagwa replaced the fired former Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Priscah Mupfumira, reshuffled four ministers and a former deputy minister was elevated as part of the changes he made to Cabinet this week.

Cde Machakaire is the new Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, who replaces Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, who has been named Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

The President divided into two the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to create a new ministry named National Housing and Social Amenities.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the changes in a statement.

Former Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has been appointed Minister of the renamed Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry.

He has been the Acting Minister since August 8 when President Mnangagwa fired Mupfumira, who was then in remand prison following her arrest on a slew of corruption charges involving US$95 million.

Dr Sekesai Irene Nzenza becomes Industry and Commerce Minister, while Professor Paul Mavima takes over the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Ambassador Cain Mathema moves from Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to Primary and Secondary Education, replacing Prof Mavima.

Minister Kazembe Kazembe moves from Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services to Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, replacing Minister Mathema.

Former ICT Deputy Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has been promoted to Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister. Murehwa North constituency MP Daniel Garwe has been appointed Minister of the new National Housing and Social Amenities portfolio.

The President also appointed new deputy ministers and reshuffled others.

Cde Marian Chombo becomes Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Cde Dingimuzi Phuti has been appointed Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services.

Cde David Musabayana, a former Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province, is the new Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade. Cde Clemence Chiduwa has been appointed Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

Chipinge Central legislator Cde Raymore Machingura is the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development.

Cde Jennifer Mhlanga is Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The coming in of youthful faces follows hints by President Mnangagwa last week during an interface with ZANU-PF youths that he was going to appoint more young people into Government.

Ministers under the age of 40 already in Government include Minister Ndlovu (38), Youth Minister Kirsty Coventry (36) and Dr Muswere (38).

The new young deputy ministers are Cde Phuti (39) and Cde Machakaire (36).