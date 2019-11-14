Mutare City supplementary budget approved

Takunda Maodza Manicaland Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT has approved Mutare City Council’s supplementary budget and rates for residential properties in low-density areas have been increased by 500 percent.

Those with residential properties in areas like Murambi, Tiger Kloof and Utopia, who were paying $30 in rates, will now fork out $180 monthly.

For those with houses in high-density suburbs, rates have been reviewed up by 80 percent and monthly water charges by 100 percent.

Business has not been spared with licence fees (per term) for commuter omnibuses revised by 800 percent from $100 to $900 for a vehicle with a carrying capacity of 18 passengers.

Those with a carrying capacity of 33 passengers will pay $1 080, up from $120, and those which can carry over 33 passengers will fork out $1 215.

Metered taxis will now pay $675, up from $75, while cyclists will part with $270, up from $30. Shop licences have been reviewed up by 800 percent as well. Hotels will now fork out $1 800 from $200 in licence fees.

Penalties for traffic offences have also been hiked significantly. Wheel clamping for light vehicles, which attracted $15 fine, now has a $135 penalty. Heavy vehicles will now pay $270, if clamped up from $30.

Council hopes the adjustments will enable it deliver adequate services to residents and stakeholders in Mutare.

“The supplementary budget was approved and it is hoped that the adjustments will suffice to meet service delivery demands of the local authority,” said the city spokesperson Mr Spren Mutiwi.

He said the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing had urged council to “engage in aggressive collection strategies and ensure it meets its statutory obligations”.

“The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing also indicated that efforts should be made to bring all the outstanding audits to date by year end. We will work hard to bring all the outstanding audits to date. It is good news that the ministry has approved our supplementary budget,” said Mr Mutiwi.

He said the approval of the supplementary budget would go a long way in cushioning council against the hyper inflationary environment and ensure basic service delivery is attainable.

The United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) yesterday reacted angrily to the development.

“We met in council chambers and rejected council’s proposal to review some rates by 800 percent. We need to meet again with them. They should call for a meeting with residents,” said UMRRA chair Mr Sebastian Bakare.