Dirty tap water riles residents

UNCLEAN water with visible foreign bodies is coming out of some taps in Mutare’s suburbs prompting residents to confront the local authority amid fears of an outbreak of water-borne diseases.

The unpleasant water is common in Sakubva, Chikanga, Hobhouse and Dangamvura, where some residents have resorted to buying bottled water for drinking.

The Manica Post switchboard was this week inundated with phone calls from concerned residents who said they were now resorting to other sources of water such as boreholes.

They complained that the tap water contained some foreign particles which made it unsafe to drink.

Ms Mary Mtetwa of Sakubva’s OTS Section said: “The city fathers should be responsible and avoid providing us with unclean water. If you put the water in a container and leave it to settle for about 15 minutes, you will see a brown layer of mud settling at the bottom.”

Mr Class Kasirori, a Hobhouse 2 resident, said they had been receiving dirty water for about three weeks.

“It has been three weeks now and we are very worried. It seems there is no change and we wonder what the authorities are doing about it. Our lives are now at risk as we are now exposed to water-borne diseases. Council should rectify the matter and treat it as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Mrs Ernie Maswera of Sakubva urged Mutare City Council to maintain its reputation for providing clean water.

Mrs Milcah Magama blamed the illegal gold panners in Penhalonga.

“I believe the other reason why we are experiencing this as a city is because of those illegal gold panners in Penhalonga. They are the ones who are polluting our water with their activities and the council should really work on it,” she said.

When contacted for comment, Mutare City Council public relations officer Mr Spren Mtiwi said: “I am still waiting for a comprehensive report from the water engineer. We, however, have not received complaints from residents, except an isolated case on Monday this week.”