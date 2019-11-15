Renamo’s appeal to have election result annulled dismissed – Mozambique’s top court

Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

MAPUTO (Reuters) – Mozambique’s top court has dismissed opposition party Renamo’s application to have the results of its recent general election dismissed – a scenario Renamo has said could result in violence in the country just months after an historic peace deal.

A written judgement posted on the Constitutional Council’s website and dated Nov. 11 said the council had dismissed the appeal to have the victory of President Filipe Nyusi and his party Frelimo in the Oct. 15 election annulled.

“The applicant has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claim,” the judgement said.

It was hoped the presidential, legislative and provincial poll would set the seal on a peace pact signed between Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in August that put an end to four decades of hostility between the two parties.

Instead it has stoked tensions as opposition parties said the vote was hit by major fraud. Momade has said the country risked sliding back into violence if the election results were validated.

“If one wants to save Mozambique, the election must be annulled,” he said, according to broadcaster STV on Wednesday, adding that Renamo had respected the peace accord so far.

“We will not accept that a small group of people alter the will of the Mozambican people.”

The run-up to the election was marred by violence including from a breakaway group of former Renamo fighters, which staged attacks in the country’s central regions.

A number of attacks have also taken place since the poll, with analysts fearing the outcome could worsen violence.