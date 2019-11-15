JUST IN: “No tickets to be sold at NSS”

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA have urged supporters to come early for the opening 2021 AFCON qualifier against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium this evening.

The association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said gates will open at 1pm ahead of the 6pm kickoff. He stressed that supporters should avoid the last minute rush in order to minimise pressure on the cashiers and ushers at the points of entry. ZIFA have pegged the gate charges at $20 for the rest of the ground, $50 for bays 15-18 and $120 for the most expensive VIP tickets.

Advance tickets are available online at www.clicknpay.africa. Physical Tickets can also be purchased at the ZIFA Office and all TM/PicknPay stores.

“You can purchase your ticket online. All forms of payments are acceptable. You can also buy tickets via Whatsapp: Send ‘TICKETS’ to 0713 380 777,” said Gwesela.

“Please note that no tickets will be sold at entry points,” said Gwesela.