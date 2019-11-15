‘G40 has infiltrated ZANU PF Youth League’ – Mutodi

Energy Mutodi

Several ZANU PF youth league members some of them with high positions have been infiltrated by the G40 says Deputy Minister of Information Energy Mutodi.

The deputy government spokesman who was retained in his post inspite of a spirited campaign by some youth league members to have him reshuffled out of the Information Ministry said the TysonWabantu campaign aiming to take control of ZANU PF was “too good to resist” to some of the party youths as the G40 continues to dangle US dollar rewards to those who betray the party and its leaders.

“You have seen how some youth league members have been vocal on social media criticizing ministers but at the same time are mum when it comes to defending the party against the onslaught by Tyson and his G40”, Mutodi said.

“Some of these youths write some colorful messages praising the President while in the background they plan his downfall”.

“They have gone to the extent of trying to tarnish my image by accusing me of selling money on the streets, a practice that no one of my calibre can ever do”.

“I understand that my response to their campaign has been hard-hitting hence their desperation & disappointment”, said Mutodi

Addressing the Youth League members a couple of weeks ago, President Mnangagwa promised that youths who were hobnobbing with the vanquished G40 faction faction would be exposed and expelled. The President also repeated the warning while addressing a politburo meeting on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Deputy Minister took to Twitter, warning his fellow ministers that the G40 was back with its dirty tactics that includes poison, explosives and other tactics, hence the need to be on high alert.