ZACC official seeks to protect house from RBZ

Fungai Lupande Senior Court Reporter

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) general manager Ms Sukai Tongogara has approached the High Court asking for the placement of a caveat on an Alexandra Park home which she benefited from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) in 2009.

Ms Tongogara says she benefited the property and a motor vehicle under an RBZ programme to capacitate and retain ZACC employees.

In the application, Ms Tongogara claims that the house was never registered in her name and now RBZ wants to sell it to a third party.

Arigato Investment (Pvt) Ltd, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Registrar of Deeds are cited as respondents.

“This is a chamber application for the placement of a caveat on an immovable property, stand 11524 of Salisbury Township lands measuring 2005 square metres,” read the application.

“In 2009, I benefited a motor vehicle and immovable property under the RBZ’s capacity enhancement and skills retention scheme wherein the RBZ was capacitating ZACC and assisting the Commission to retain its employees.”

RBZ provided support including a housing scheme and a motor vehicle programme which Ms Tongogara benefited from, read the papers.