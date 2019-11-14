Govt to create media value chain

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Government is working on a policy framework that promotes development of a clear value chain encompassing investment, development, storage and retrieval and distribution of media products, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana has said.

Speaking at the annual media stakeholders conference in Harare yesterday, Mr Mangwana said the policy will create a platform for the re-energisation of the creative sector laying a solid ground for a strong infrastructure for the development of the same.

“The fight against copyright infringement is a battle which has to be fought from many fronts for the sector to realise its full potential,” he said.

The world over, Mr Mangwana said the media and cultural industries’ contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is immense.

“This includes products coming from the sector, the platforms they ride on as well as the distribution networks. Zimbabwe can benefit from the growth of this sector if the policy objectives and development framework being articulated are implemented.

“This growth has to be underpinned by a strong commitment for the protection of intellectual property rights. Strong measures have to be taken against breaches of copyright as these have a negative impact on creators as well as industry itself,” he said.

The annual conference was organised by Media Alliance of Zimbabwe.

Stakeholders in the media attended the conference.

Said Mr Mangwana: “We espouse the belief that freedoms of expression and universal access to information as enshrined in the Constitution are important ingredients in the realisation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme TSP as well as the attainment of Vision 2030.”

The TSP prioritises media reform agenda whose major objective is the creation of a national media landscape responsive to the needs and aspirations of our people.

“It is not secret that a vibrant media sector which is accessible to all will help bring our people together and help Zimbabweans to tell their own story to themselves and to the world. The evolution of the media sector into the desired vision can only be achieved through team effort from various players in the industry,” he said.