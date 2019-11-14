2020 Budget proposals progressive — analysts

Herald Reporters

The 2020 National Budget presented by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is progressive and deals with issues affecting ordinary people, parliamentarians and analysts said yesterday.

Prof Ncube presented a $63,6 billion Budget yesterday.

President of the Council of Chiefs Senator Fortune Charumbira welcomed the Budget, especially provisions for the disadvantaged.

“When you have a Budget, there are competing needs but in this case I think that the Minister tried to balance them and also took care of the vulnerable groups in society,” Chief Charumbira said.

“In the Budget there is provision for the less privileged through such initiatives as the Basic Education Module, free agricultural inputs and food for the less privileged among other initiatives.”

He welcomed the establishment of a civil service pension fund, saying this will safeguard the livelihoods of pensioners, most of whom have to wait for a long period before their money is released by Treasury.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development Cde Felix Mhona hailed the minister’s focus on productivity.

“The issue of productivity was topical going forward. The minister emphasised on the need for the nation to enhance productivity and that’s the only way we can grow.

“In agriculture he talked of support for irrigation and enhancement of harvesting water so that we are guaranteed of the actual produce at the end of the day. So in terms of production, if we gravitate towards the economy of production we will be a better nation,” Cde Mhona said.

Chairman of the Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cde Kindness Paradza welcomed the provision for the refurbishment of embassies.

“I thank the minister for providing a vote towards the refurbishment of our embassies dotted across the world.

“These embassies are the face of the nation and need to be spruced up, especially with the national rebranding exercise we are going through,” Cde Paradza said.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) chief executive officer Mr Takunda Mugaga commended the minister for presenting a pro-poor Budget meant to address the issues affecting the vulnerable groups.