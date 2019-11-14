Police dismiss social media reports on wads of notes ‘linked’ to Mutodi

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

POLICE have dismissed as false, social media reports claiming that they intercepted wads of new bank notes linked to Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Energy Mutodi.

The social media reports further falsley stated that police had addressed a Press conference announcing the arrest of some youths and recovery of new notes from a Toyota Wish vehicle in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi denied ever investigating Deputy Minister Mutodi over the said case and arresting people with a Toyota Wish vehicle.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to categorically dismiss social media posts that they held a Press conference on the arrest of occupants of a Toyota Wish vehicle with money allegedly being linked to Honourable Mutodi or some political party youths.

“Police did not hold such a Press conference as falsely depicted on social media and any other statement being attributed to the police, is totally false.

“If at all there was such an arrest, it would be communicated through the normal channels and not through ghost media posts,” reads the statement.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the police were now investigating the “mischievous” posts which were believed to be part of a campaign to tarnish the Government of Zimbabwe.