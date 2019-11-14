‘Zim uniquely positioned’

Zimbabwe is “uniquely” positioned as an aviation hub connecting with some of the biggest airlines on the continent, according to AviaDev founder and chief executive officer John Howell.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Travel Market (WTM) in London recently, Mr Howell said Zimbabwe was poised to become a one stop shop to the rest of the world in the future.

“Zimbabwe, you’re uniquely positioned as an aviation opportunity. I think it’s fantastic that it’s now connecting very well within Africa so we see Kenya Airways, Ethiopian and South African carriers as well. All that means is you are one stop to the world, you’re connected to London, you’re connected to New York, you’re connected to China, you’re connected to the whole world. I understand it’s not the ideal we want at this point. I think it starts with developing intra-Africa,” he said.

He said for Zimbabwe to attract bigger airlines, it should start with intra-Africa connectivity. — Business Reporter.