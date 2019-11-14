Warriors upbeat despite Lunga setback

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Warriors’ preparations for the opening 2021 AFCON qualifier suffered a major setback yesterday following the injury to defender Divine Lunga which ruled him out of the clash against Botswana tonight. The national team’s medical department confirmed the Golden Arrows left-back suffered a groin strain on the eve of the match. Team doctor Xolani Ndlovu said he has recommended an MRI scan to determine how long the player is likely to be on the sidelines.

Lunga’s injury comes just days after striker, Tino Kadewere, also withdrew following a hamstring strain during a league match for his French team, Le Havre.

Warriors interim coach Joey Antipas has his options limited to Ronald Pfumbidzai, who has also proved himself in the left-back position.

Midfielder Ovidy Karuru was excited by the spirit and camaraderie in the camp.

“Everyone is fighting for a place to start in the game, so it’s not going to be easy for the coaches to come up with the first 11,’’ said Karuru.

“Normally, the first days are a bit relaxed but what I saw at training this week was different. There was a lot of energy, a lot of talking and communication between the players. There was positive energy at training.”

The midfielder also urged his teammates to guard against complacency.

“Nowadays, there are no small teams in football. Botswana can come here and surprise us. I am sure you saw what happened in our last game against Somalia. It was a tough one, they gave us a good run for our money.

“All I can say is that we learnt our lesson.’’

Wales-based defender, Alec Mudimu, said he was encouraged by the form of his teammates at their clubs with the likes of Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe having settled quickly in Europe.

Star midfielder Khama Billiat and Knox Mutizwa have also been making headlines of late in South Africa’s Supa Disk.

“We are in good form at club level so we are hoping to bring this good form into the national team as always,’’ said Mudimu.

“I feel great myself and I can’t really wait to play. I’m excited for the game. I am excited we have got strength, and depth, and we are more than capable of pulling out a result.

“The song is the same, it’s about blood, hearts and desire. There is nothing more that you need in 90 minutes of football.

“We have got individual brilliance all over the pitch which technically and physically we can more than handle. Everyone knows what is expected of them.’’

Defender Teenage Hadebe who, has excelled in his first season in Turkey, is also looking forward to continue with his good club form.

“What’s key is how you start the campaign. But this is a regional derby so it’s not going to be easy.

“I am sure the first 10-15 minutes we must try to press them high and possibly come up with a goal.

“We will give our best.’’