ZNSSA want fans to fill National Sports Stadium

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association have urged local football supporters to fill up the National Sports Stadium and give the Warriors a flying start in the 2021 AFCON campaign.

The match against Botswana will not be screened live on television because of a fallout between CAF and SuperSport, who hold the rights for the games.

ZNSSA organising secretary, Chris “Romario” Musekiwa, yesterday said the team needed the 12th man in order to get their campaign off to a good start. The match will get underway at 6pm but gates open at 1pm.

ZIFA have urged the fans to come early to avoid the last-minute rush.

“The big match is upon us and, as a nation, we have a sacred obligation to give our gallant Warriors maximum morale and financial support,’’ Musekiwa said.

“Let’s come in numbers and solidly rally behind our boys. “We are confident of victory. We believe in coach Joey Antipas and we are very convinced he will guide the team to a resounding victory given the galaxy of stars who have reported for camp.’’

The local supporters will be joined in the stands by famous Bafana Bafana cheerleader, popularly known as Iron Lady, who arrived in the country yesterday to boost the team’s morale.

Meanwhile, ZNSSA said they were organising a trip to Zambia to support the Warriors in their second match. The ZNSSA leadership said those wishing to make the trip would pay a bus fare of US$30 or equivalent in local currency.

They also said those without passports would be helped to get emergency travel documents.

“To those willing to go and support the Warriors in Lusaka, Zambia, please do not be troubled, there are Temporary Travel Documents being issued by the Registrar General’s Office for only 38RTGS$, you just need to carry your birth certificate, your National ID, you go and apply there or call us and we will be waiting to help you,’’ ZNSSA Northern Region Chapter chairman, Tatenda “Super’’ Mushonga, told freelance Takawira Photovet Dapi.