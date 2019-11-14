Violent storm destroys homesteads in Masvingo

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

About 50 homesteads including some classrooms and government offices have been destroyed by heavy rains coupled with strong winds which pounded Nyika area in Bikita on Thursday.

Bikita District Cordinator Mr Benard Hadzirambwi confirmed the disaster but said he could not tell the magnitude of the damage as the district civil protection team was on the ground to ascertain the damage.

He said he could only give details tomorrow morning.

“I can confirm that we had heavy rains and strong winds which left a trail of destruction here.

However, at present I can’t tell the quantum of the damage as we are still assessing and there is our district civil protection team on the ground.

By mid morning tomorrow (Friday) I will be able to give details,” said Mr Hadzirambwi in a telephone interview Thursday evening .