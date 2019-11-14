JUST IN: Young Gems to curtain raise Proteas-England match

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE netball Under-20 national team coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki says an opportunity to play Spar Baby Proteas in Cape Town at the end of this month will give the Young Gems a perfect opportunity to prepare for future assignments.

Zimbabwe Under-21 team has been invited to play as curtain raisers during the three-Test Challenge Netball Series between the Proteas and the England Roses The matches will be played from November 29 to December 1.

And South Africa Under-21 side and Zimbabwe will curtain raise in all the three games. The hosts have indicated that they will cater for Zimbabwe’s team transport to the neighbouring country as well as their stay in the resort town.