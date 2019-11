Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Divine Lunga has been ruled out of Friday’s AFCON qualifier against Botswana after picking up an injury.

The national team medical department confirmed that the Golden Arrows leftback suffered a groin strain on the eve of the opening match of the 2021 qualifiers. Team Doctor Xolani Ndlovu said he has been recommended for an MRI scan to determine how long he is likely to be on the sidelines.

More to follow…