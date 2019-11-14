Zimbabwe’s economy forecast to grow 3% next year – finance minister

Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube presents his budget statementon November 22, 2018 in Harare.

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s economy is forecast to grow by 3% next year from a projected contraction of 6.5% this year, helped by improvements in agricultural output and electricity supplies, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday.

Presenting the 2020 budget to parliament, Ncube also said the country’s budget deficit is projected at 1.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 from 4% of GDP this year.