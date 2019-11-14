LIVE BLOG: 2020 NATIONAL BUDGET

1429: Norton Independent MP Mliswa rises to complain about the absence of MDC Alliance and questions their sincerity in representing the interest of people they represent and the national interest. Mliswa suggests MDC-A MPs are hypocritical for their apparent snub of the President who is expected to attend the budget presentation.

1424: Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda advises MPs of scheduled post budget seminar at Rainbow Towers tomorrow and invites updates for notices of motions.

1420: Virtually all MDC Alliance MPs are conspicuous by their absence ahead of 2020 National Budget presentation.

MDC Alliance MPs are yet to arrive

1419: Professor Ncube has arrived.

1418: Vice President Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

1415: We are at Parliament were Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube is set to present the 2020 National Budget.