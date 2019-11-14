MDC speaks on Mnangagwa’s legitimacy

Daniel Molokele

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change has maintained that it does not recognise ZANU PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as President of the country because he lost the elections to Nelson Chamisa.

The Spokesperson of the party Daniel Molokele says the party still insists on a proper dialogue to be convened by a credible mediator.

There were reports that MDC has decided to recognise Mnangagwa as the Presidnet of the country.

Read the full statement below:

The MDC and indeed our President’s stance remains very clear and unequivocal … ED is illegitimate Period.

It remains our considered view as the people’s party that Zimbabwe still does not have a popularly elected President. The results of the 2018 Presidential elections as announced are definitely not a true reflection of the people’s electoral will.

The MDC has no doubt that our own candidate, Advocate Nelson Chamisa was the outright and undisputed winner of the 2018 Presidential elections with over 2.6 million votes.

The MDC remains fully guided by the resolution from the recent Gweru Congress that clearly gave the guidelines of the roadmap towards the return to political legitimacy.

The details of the roadmap are clearly explained under our strategic policy document, RELOAD.

The restoration of normalcy in Zimbabwe will only happen once there is unconditional acknowledgment that there is real need of a genuine or credible all inclusive national dialogue facilitated by a neutral convenor.

The same dialogue process must also be able agree on a transitional mechanism that will facilitate the implementation of comprehensive reforms.

Once this is all done, free and fair elections will then be held, that will enable Zimbabwe to have an undisputed popularly elected President.

As such, unless and until that happens first; the issue of political illegitimacy will remain unresolved. Simple.

MDC: Change That Delivers

Daniel Molokele

MDC Spokesperson