JUST IN: Zim awaits “People’s” budget

Charmaine Brown and Yeukai Tazira

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has been heavily deployed in Africa Unit Square in Harare to maintain peace as preparations for the 2020 National Budget presentation this afternoon take centre stage.

It was a hive of activity at Parliament building as officials went in and out as preparations hot up.

“Usually after the budget has been presented in Parliament, some people tend to become overzealous and cause havoc. We have a full patrol to maintain law and order.

“We will be stationed at Parliament till 5pm. So far, the park is still peaceful,” said a senior police officer who could not be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

National broadcaster ZBC staffers could be seen outside Parliament building as they mad last minute checks, as they got ready for a live broadcast of the budget presentation. Tanatswa Muguta, a Harare Polytechnic student said she hopes the budget will address the issue of grants to tertiary students.

“As students, we hope that Government will address the issue of loans and grants so that everyone will be given opportunities to learn at tertiary institutions. We expect that challenges affecting students will also be addressed,” she said.

Mrs Chiedza Gocha also said there is need for Government to resolve the doctors’ impasse.

“A lot needs to be done in the health sector and the Government has to resolve their outstanding issues with doctors because the health of the people is important. There have been reports of pregnant women dying while giving birth in hospitals. Government must seriously consideration the plight of the poor who need to be hospitalised,” she said.