JUST IN: Zim pledges to cut maternal mortality

Roselyne Sachiti in NAIROBI, Kenya

ZIMBABWE today committed to half maternal mortality from the current 651 to 325 per 100 000 live births by 2030.

Making Zimbabwe’s commitments known at the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) Summit currently underway in Nairobi, Kenya, Chief Director responsible for Policy, Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Robert Mudyiradima also revealed that the country would develop comprehensive national sexual reproductive health rights package and integrate it into the national universal health coverage, policies and programmes.

Among other commitments Zimbabwe made is to allocate at least 15 percent of the national budget to the health sector with specific allocation to sexual reproductive health and rights and family planning also by 2030.

More to follow…