Zanu-PF Youths threatens to storm Central Bank over leakage of cash onto black market

A ZANU PF apologist on social media, Kudzai Mutisi, has criticised Members of Parliament for keeping quiet and lacking the cojones to confront Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) officials for the leakage of new notes to the black market.

Mutisi chided ZANU PF secretary for youth affairs and Chief Whip in the National Assembly Pupurai Togarepi for tweeting “cryptic riddles” while ignoring the new notes scandal. Mutisi wrote on Twitter:

We have a number of MPs here on Twitter… None of them has the balls to confront @ReserveBankZIM honchos about the leakage of cash to the black market… @TogarepiPupurai would rather tweet some cryptic riddles… If @KMutisi was your MP, l would be at RBZ this morning.

Mutisi’s comments come as a picture of an individual holding “bricks” of new banknotes while seated in a car went viral on social media.

Government officials, including those at the RBZ and political elites and their children, have often been accused of driving the illegal cash business.

