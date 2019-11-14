‘Mnangagwa, Chiwenga and Mohadi must be forced to resign’

President Mnangagwa meets heads of Zimbabwe diplomatic missions, while flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (right) and Kembo Mohadi in Harare yesterday. — (Pictures Memory Mangombe)

National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire says the country needs to form a broader movement that is going to form President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Chiwenga to resign.

Mawarire said the three leaders have shown that they are clueless in running the country and everything they touch does not come to fruition.

Read his full statement below:

Where Zimbabwe is needs something radical to pull the country off the economic arroyo we are in. It is quite evident the people at the helm have failed, will always fail, and on their own, cannot lead us out of the economic dungeon we are in.

Even if we have cabinet reshuffling every month, we are going nowhere. It is clear, more than ever that Zanu-PF as the governing party, or is it ruling, has failed. Sadly, the main opposition party seems contend with being opposition thus not prepared to step in and takeover

There is need for a broader movement, one which includes everyone except a few benefiting from the current chaos, to force ED, Chiwenga and Mohadi to resign. It’s good for the three old men to take a rest. It is clear they have no idea on what needs to be done and not part of the future

More importantly, even when good ideas are thrown unto them, the good ideas simply cease to work because of the toxicity dogging the three. There is disgruntlement in the Zanu-PF politburo, central committee, among soldiers, police other government workers and simply everyone in Zimbabwe.

Political party labels have been dissuading Zimbabweans from working together because of perceived ideological differences and toxic labels far divorced from our lived realities. We now need a new movement, a coming together of our people because of our lived circumstances.