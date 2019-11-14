Ex-MP’s attempted murder trial in false start

BY NUNURAI JENA

THE trial of former Zanu PF legislator Francis Ndambakuwa (52) and six others on charges of attempting to kill two MDC members ahead of the infamous June 2008 presidential election run-off, failed to kick off at Karoi Magistrates Court after his lawyer Felix Antonio requested for more time to peruse State papers.

Ndambakuwa, who initially appeared unrepresented last month, roped in Antonio in a case he was shielded from prosecution for 10 years.

Karoi regional magistrate Godfrey Mavenge set December 5 as the trial date.

It is the State case that sometime in June 2008, Ndambakuwa, Peter Banda, Joel and Cherai Zvikonyaswa, Nickson Dzimiri, Onisimo Bandera, Rungano Pangiwa and Chamasi Mhande went to Shungu and Peterson Kwenda’s house armed with firearms and shot at the two.

The complainants were seriously injured and Peterson’s leg had to be amputated following the shooting.

Ndambakuwa is also facing a malicious damage to property charge after setting Kwenda’s house on fire on the fateful night.

The late former President Robert Mugabe was the sole candidate in the bloody June 2008 run-off after the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who marginally won the first round withdrew from the race due to alleged State-sponsored violence.