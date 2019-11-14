Woman seeks funds for bone marrow transplant

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Rozinah Moyo-Chigumbura (40), from Bulawayo, is appealing for financial assistance to enable her to undergo bone marrow transplant in India.

Moyo-Chigumbura (pictured) was diagnosed with cardiac amyloidosis in November 2018, a disorder caused by deposits of an abnormal protein (amyloid) in the heart tissue.

These deposits make it hard for the heart to work properly.

Moyo-Chigumbura, a Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) employee, is currently on chemotherapy, which she says is expensive.

“I am supposed to undergo a treatment at Workhardt Hospital in Mumbai, India, and the quotation is US$18 800,” she told Southern Eye.

“The procedure was scheduled for September, but due to lack of funds, this has not been possible and thus the procedure has been rescheduled for January 2020.”

One of her workmates at ZETDC, who is now running a fundraising initiative under the “Walk the Talk of Hope, Love & Care” campaign, Tinei Ruzengwe, said Moyo-Chigumbura’s life has never been the same ever since she was diagnosed with the disease.

“It really touched and broke my heart seeing my friend struggling to walk, eat and talk, spending a fortune on medication and not being able to run around for her family during these difficult times. So with the encouragement and support from my husband, I decided to initiate the ‘Walk the Talk of Hope, Love & Care’ campaign for Rozinah Rejoice Chigumbura,” Ruzengwe said.

She said well-wishers can contact her on +263 772475892 or +263 713351625 and her bank details are Stanbic Bank, Joshua Nkomo Branch Code 3302, forex account 9140002173556 while the local currency account is 9140002173572

Her EcoCash number is 0772 407 512.