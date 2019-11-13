Zanu-PF to reinstate DCCs in party constitution

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Politburo yesterday resolved to reinstate provisions for the inclusion of District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) and the war veterans wing into the party’s constitution.

The two resolutions are now subject to endorsement by the Central Committee which can amend the constitution, if deemed necessary.

Subject to ratification by Congress, the Central Committee makes and amends rules, regulations and procedures to govern the conduct of the Party and its members.

Addressing journalists after the 333rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said: “The Politburo members resolved that the DCCs be included in the constitution. You recall that they were once there and they were removed from the constitution and now they have to be reinstated.

“Furthermore, the Politburo resolved that the war veterans’ affiliation become a wing of the party, so we shall also have the war vets league. The two resolutions are subject to ratification by the Central Committee.”

DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after it was felt that they had been hijacked by elements that sought to manipulate party structures to foment factionalism and disharmony.

Cde Oliver Chidawu has been nominated by Harare DCC members as their interim chairman to chair inter-district meetings.

“With regards to the recently-elected DCCs for the Harare Province, Cde Chidawu, a Central Committee member, has been nominated by the DCCs themselves in the interim to chair the inter-district committee meetings,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“This is to ensure structure formation is conducted in an orderly manner.”

New DCC executive members were elected last month as part of a restructuring exercise to strengthen the party ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.

Former Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa was elected DCC chairman for Zone 4, former provincial youth chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe (Zone 2), Cde Ephraim Fundukwa (Zone 6), Cde Kudakwashe Damson (Zone 5), Cde Mafuratidze Goodwell (Zone 1) and Cde George Chimhini (Zone 3).

Zanu-PF is starting from DCCs as the basis of setting up party structures in Harare and Bulawayo since the provincial structures were dissolved earlier this year by President Mnangagwa following reports of divisions that rocked the restructuring process.