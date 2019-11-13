Zanu-PF hits back at Julius Malema

Julius Malema

The Zanu-PF youth league has lashed out at South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema for calling for a stop on the attacks against former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Malema on Tuesday, in a veiled attack on Zanu-PF, said it was foolish to attack Grace for the sins of her late husband and former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

He said it was an act of cowardice to target Grace calling on her tormentors to accept that they were defeated politically by Mugabe when he was still alive.

Zanu-PF youth league secretary general Tendai Chirau warned Malema against believing “lies” that he was told by Grace and the G40 faction.

“Stop being a misinformed willing tool of the fallen greedy cabal. Some elementary historical lessons for you. Grace and her family are trying to resurrect the colonial land Apportionment Act of the 1930s where a few owned large tracts of land and the majority had none,” said Chirau.

“One man one farm policy is the new trajectory which the ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) led government is pursuing. The war of liberation was not fought for the benefit of a single family but for indegenes.”

In the past weeks, youths reportedly linked to Mnangagwa raided Grace’s properties as revenge for tormenting him during the Zanu-PF factional wars in 2017.