‘Schools may not re-open in January’

Schools in Zimbabwe may permanently close this year if the government does not address the challenges facing the teachers who are incapacitated to go to their workplaces of work the Zimbabwe Teachers Association has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday ZIMTA said, “The wheels are fast grinding to a halt in the education sector due to the crippling but circumstantial incapacitation. Most schools now risk permanent closure this year, a situation that calls for government to urgent consider alleviating the plight of educators whose working conditions have now reached unbearable levels.”

Teachers in some areas are now attending school just for two days a week.

ZIMTA also condemned the announcement by government that teachers will be paid bonuses in December arguing that the money would have lost value.

